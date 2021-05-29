Rairakhol: In a stone pelting incident, three truck drivers sustained critical injuries by some unidentified miscreants during a loot bid on Sambalpur-Cuttack NH 55 late last night.

Sources said, the miscreants launched a bid for robbery by stopping the truck near Sadhu Munda area in the outskirts of Rairakhol.

The truck drivers did not stop in order to avoid the loot, then the irate miscreants pelted stones at the vehicles. Following which three drivers sustained critical injuries.

The truck drivers had to halt their vehicles at some distance of the incident.

Meanwhile, the miscreants flee the area when they saw some others cars passing through the area.

Later, several local and truck drivers staged a blockade on the highway demanding action against the miscreants.

The injured drivers were also shifted to Rairakhol Hospital for medical treatment.

On being informed, Police reached the spot and have launched an inquiry into the incident.