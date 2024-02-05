Truck catches fire on Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Highway

Bhubaneswar: A truck caught fire on Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Highway near Telengapentha area under Odisha’s Cuttack district.

The fire was reported early in the morning on Monday. After receiving information about the incident, fire service personnel reached the spot and doused down the ablaze.

No casualties or injuries were reported. Meanwhile, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Further detailed reports related to the matter are awaited.