State level Polytechnic and ITI Fest 2023 to begin from tomorrow, check details

Bhubaneswar: The Skill Development & Technical Education Department of the State government is going to organize the state level Polytechnic and ITI Fest 2023 for four days at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

About 1200 winner students of various Government and Private Polytechnics (Diploma Institutes) in 6 zones and 1800 winner trainees/staff of various Government and Private ITls in 11 zones of the State shall participate various Athletic and Cultural Competitions of State Level Polytechnic Fest’2023 and State Level ITI Fest 2023.

While the State Level Polytechnic Fest’2023 is slated to be held between February 5 and February 6, the State Level ITI Fest’2023 will be organised from February 7 to February 8, 2024.