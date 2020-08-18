Trains to be cancelled due to complete shutdown in west Bengal: Details here

Bhubaneswar: Lock down in Bengal on 20th, 21st & 27th August, 2020 will have effect on East Coast Railway trains. Due to the complete lock down, some trains are to be cancelled, partially cancelled and stoppages of certain trains to be withdrawn on the nominated days.

Due to complete Lock down in the state of West Bengal on 20th, 21st & 27th August, 2020; train services will be affected as per following;

CANCELLATION OF TRAINS:

02245 Howrah-Yesvantpur Duronto Special leaving from Howrah on 21st August, 2020 will remain cancelled. 02246 Yesvantpur-Howrah Duronto Special leaving from Yesvantpur on 20th August, 2020 will remain cancelled. 02201 Sealdah-Bhubaneswar Duronto Special leaving from Sealdah will remain cancelled on 21st, 28th& 31st August, 2020. 02202 Bhubaneswar-Sealdah Duronto Special leaving from Bhubaneswar will remain cancelled on 22nd, 29th August & 1st September, 2020. 02074/02073 Bhubaneswar-Howrah-BhubaneswarJan Shatabdi Special on 20th, 21st & 27th August,2020 will remain cancelled from both Bhubaneswar & Howrah directions.

PARTIAL CANCELLATION OF TRAINS:

02704 Secunderabad-Howrah Falaknuma Special Express leaving from Secunderabad on 19th, 20th & 26th August, 2020 will be terminated at Bhubaneswar and will not go up to Howrah. 02703 Howrah-Secunerabad Falaknuma SpecialExpress will start from Bhubaneswar instead of Howrah on 20th, 21st & 27th August, 2020 and will be cancelled from Howrah to Bhubaneswar on the same day.

WITHDRAWAL OF STOPPAGES:

02801 Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Special Purusottam Express leaving from Bhubaneswar and 02802 New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Special Purusottam Express leaving from New Delhi on 19th, 20th& 26th August, 2020 will not have stoppage at Purulia and Hijli from both the directions. 02823 Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Special Rajdhani Express leaving from Bhubaneswar on 20th, 21st,27th August, 2020 and 02824 New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Special Rajdhani Express leaving from New Delhi on 19th, 20th, 26th August, 2020 will not have stoppages at Hijli Station from both the directions.

Passengers of the above trains should note this and are advised to be prepared accordingly.