Trainee SI Killed As Coal-Laden Truck Runs Over Him In Nuapada

Trainee SI Killed As Coal-Laden Truck Runs Over Him In Nuapada

Nuapada: A trainee SI of police was killed after a coal-laden truck rammed into him at Gotma Chhaka under Jonk police limits of Nuapada district on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Sudhanshu Shekhar Pandey of Baira village in the district.

According to sources, Sudhanshu was on a vacation on the occasion of Nuakhai. He was on his way to a nearby market when a speeding truck hit his bike and ran over him after he fell from his vehicle. He died on the spot.

On being informed, the police reached the spot and seized the truck and detained the driver for further questioning.

Earlier, Sudhanshu, who served as a constable, was recently promoted to the post of SI and was undergoing training in Angul.