Train accident: 170 bodies arrive in Bhubaneswar, BMC issues helpline number for relatives
Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a helpline number for relatives of the people who were killed in the train accident at Bahanaga railway station.
According to BMC commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange, 170 bodies have been kept in different hospitals of Bhubaneswar and the helpline number has been issued to facilitate family/friends/relatives of deceased people and people stranded in the tragic train accident.
The helpline number is 1929. People can make phone calls round the clock or visit the BMC-ICOMC tower in Satya Nagar area of Bhubaneswar to get information about the deceased persons.
Besides, people can contact to the following people for more details:
- Rajesh Pradhan: 6370946287
- Asish Patra:7978095293
- Debasish Mishra:6370585221
- Deepak Kumar Rout: 8249217415
- Sandeep Moharana: 8847822559
- Supervisor: Jayprakash Mohanty 9853394834 (BSCL)
