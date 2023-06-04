Balasore train accident: Odisha announces exgratia of Rs 5 Lakh for kin of deceased

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today announced exgratia for the victims of the Bahanaga train tragedy. The assistance will be given from Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

The next of the kin of the deceased will get an assistance of Rs5 lakh and those who sustained serious injuries will get Rs 1 lakh as assistance.

The Chief Minister has also conveyed his deep sympathy to the bereaved families and wishes speedy recovery of the injured.

Victims of Friday’s train tragedy are undergoing treatment in various government and private hospitals between Bhubaneswar and Balasore.

It is to be noted here that the biggest train accident of the century which took place at Bahanaga railway station in Balasore district of Odisha on Friday claimed over 288 lives while over 1175 were injured in the mishap.