Ticket price for Ind Vs SA T20 at Barabati Stadium will be increased: OCA

Cuttack: Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) Secretary Sanjay Behera on Sunday informed that the prices of the ticket for the 2nd T-20 International between India Vs South Africa to be played at the Barabati Stadium on June 12 will be increased.

Behera informed that the OCA has already requested Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, SRC and sports secretary to allow public’s entry to the stadium.

The tickets for the India Vs South Africa T20I math at Barabati Stadium will be available both online and offline.

Minister of Sports and Y S Department Tusharkanti Behera and other concerned officials along with the Commissioner of Commissionerate of Police, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack also have been informed about the match.

In the Special General Meeting of OCA held today, two budgets were placed, one with spectators and another without spectators and it has been approved in the Finance Committee. After a prolonged discussion, it was decided that the President, Secretary & the Finance Committee will work out and finalize the Budget.

Further, it may be intimated that this match will be played under the newly installed LED Floodlights, and this is the first LED based floodlight in the State. Also, it may be intimated that the outfield of the Barabati Stadium has been transformed into a sand-based and already we had conducted many BCCI Domestic matches.

OCA has initiated all the processes for smooth conducting of the match keeping the pride and the prestige of the State.