Three interns under TULIP join Smart City

Bhubaneswar: Under the ambitious The Urban Learning Internship Programme (TULIP)- an innovative initiative of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and Ministry of Human Resources Development_ three fresh graduates joined work at Bhubaneswar Smart City today.

The three-fresh graduates, who joined Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) today are, Bithika Mohanty (Computer Science), Bishnu Priya Samal (Civil Engineering) and Pooja Aradhana Pradhan (Bachelor in Architecture). More interns in other disciplines are likely to join work at Smart City office in near future.

Welcoming the TULIP interns, General Manager (Administration) of BSCL Kamaljit Das oriented the freshers to learn the different experiences of the Smart City Project as it is a unique urban development experience across the country.

He also added that the Temple City has the distinction of having the best Smart City Proposal of the Smart City Challenge from among its 99 other counterparts in the past. General Manager (Special Projects) Dipti Rani Sahoo and Company Secretary Ajaya Kumar Majhi were also present.

It can be mentioned here that during September 2020, BSCL has invited applications from fresh graduates to apply for the TULIP Internship Programme.

The internship is available under HR, hospitality management, urban planning design and construction of building, construction management, data management, analysis, data policy and technological innovation, city climate mitigation or city operations management or city mobility plan, company law and office management and finances.

The flagship internship programme was launched on June 4 this year 2020 under the theme “Aspirational India”. While the objective of TULIP is to provide short-term exposure to fresh technical graduates to real world project implementation and planning for professional development and experiential learning with Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) and Smart Cities, it would also help in harnessing fresh energy and ideas towards ULBs and Smart Cities from the young minds to help solve the critical challenges.

The Internship has been designed keeping in mind the individual needs of the participants. The program intends to deliver strengthening of institutional capacity of urban ecosystem and youth engagement towards urban initiatives, creating an ecosystem wherein youth can contribute towards building a liveable city.

It also aimed to get skilled, high-quality workforce and innovative citizen-centric solutions that help them address critical challenges as the participating graduates will enhance their employability through “learning by doing” and opportunity to co-create innovation for cities.

By joining the Bhubaneswar Smart City Project, the TULIP interns would get experience certificate which would have great value in their professional life as Smart City Project is a major urban initiative across the nation in the recent times.

TULIP has been envisioned to deliver the above by equipping the youth with problem-solving and critical thinking skills through hands-on, experiential learning in India’s fast-growing urban ecosystem. Experiential learning opportunities in the urban sector will help transform them into future leaders.