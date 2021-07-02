This apartment in bhubaneswar declared containment zone

lockdown odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has declared Block E of Gymkhana Palm Height Apartment, near SUM Hospital (Ward no 23) as a containment zone.

After several Covid-19 positive cases were detected and to contain the spread of Covid-19, BMC imposed restrictions.

  • No public shall be allowed to move into the containment zone and the inhabitants within the containment zone shall not move out.
  • All the inhabitants within the containment zone shall strictly remain in home.
  • All the shopping establishment of whatsoever nature shall be closed immediately.
  • All the Government and private institutions located within the boundary of the containment zone is hereby closed forthwith.
  • BMC will supply essentials and ensure medical requirements for the inhabitants in the containment
