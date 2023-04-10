Temperature rises in Odisha, Baripada sizzles at 39.5°C

Bhubaneswar: The Kalabaishakhi influence will decrease in Odisha, said the latest bulletin of the local MeT department situated here in Bhubaneswar.

The temperature will increase even more in the coming days in Odisha, said reports. The temperature is expected to reach 40 degrees.

Rainfall is expected to decrease. The regional weather center has predicted that the day temperature will increase by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius.

Yesterday, the temperature touched 39 degrees in two places of the state, while it was 38 degrees in nine places. Baripada in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha was the hottest city in the state with the highest temperature of 39.5 degrees Celsius.

Due to the influence of breeze flowing from the sea into the state and and the summer breeze at the upper level, there is a possibility of rain, lightning and wind speed of 40 to 50 km per hour in some parts of the state for the next three days.

Today there is a possibility of rain in some places along the coast and south Odisha, said the MeT department.