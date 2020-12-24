Nilagiri: In a shocking incident members of sand mafia attacked the Tehsildar of Nilagiri in Balasore district of Odisha during a raid at sand quarry on Thursday.

According to reports, the Tehsildar of Nilagiri, Ashesh Nayak was investigating illegal sand mining in the Punadal area. During this investigation some miscreants who were linked with sand mafia attacked him and held him captive.

On being informed about the incident the police reached the spot and rescued the government official. A tractor has been seized in connection to illegal sand mining and a probe is under way to nab the miscreants.