Take Aadhaar Center’s franchise for free, earn good amount of money every month

At this time, if you are thinking of starting a business to earn money, then you have a good chance of taking the Aadhaar Franchise. You can earn well by taking the Aadhaar franchise of Aadhaar Card. The question is how you can take a franchise. Actually, to start this business, you have to take a license. To get this license, you have to pass the exam.

Here is the whole process:

Have to pass exam:

The exam is online which is taken by UIDAI. This exam is for UIDAI certification. If you pass the exam then you have to get Aadhaar enrollment and biometric verification done. After taking the franchise, you can also convert it into a center recognized by the center. For this, Common Service Center (CSC) registration has to be done.

Aadhar card center work

Create a new Aadhaar card.

Fixing the mistake in spelling in the name of Aadhaar card. (Change Name in Aadhar Card)

If the date of birth in the Aadhar card is wrong, correct it. (Change Date of Birth in Aadhar Card)

If the photo is not clean, then you can get it clean and another photo from here also. (Change / Update Photo in Aadhaar Card)

Getting new mobile number updated in Aadhar card. (Mobile Number Update)

Get the email ID updated. (Email id Update)

To open an Aadhaar card center, you have to apply for the license online. After this you have to give an exam. Those who pass this exam get the license of Aadhaar card.

Follow this process:

First of all, go to the website of NSEIT (https://uidai.nseitexams.com/UIDAI/LoginAction_input.action).

Here you click on Create New User.

Now an XML file will open.

Now you will be asked to enter the Share Code.

For XML File and Share Code, you can go to the Aadhaar website https://resident.uidai.gov.in/offline-kyc and download your offline e aadhar.

When you download from here, both the XML file and the share code will be downloaded. They are to be used at the place mentioned above.

Now another form will come in which you have to give some personal information.

After submitting this form, the user ID and password will be sent to your mobile number and email ID.

From these you will be able to login on the portal of Aadhaar Testing and Certification.

After this, click on the Continue button.

Now a forum will come in front of you, in which fill the information sought correctly.

After filling this form, you have to upload your photo and signature.

Now you will see the option of preview. In it, see whether the information you have given in the form is completely correct or not.

Now tick the Declaration box and click on Proceed to submit form.

Have to pay:

After processing all this, you will be paid. After payment, go to the menu of the site and click on payment. Now select your bank account. After this, click on Please Click Here to generate receipt given below. From here you have to download the receipt and print the invoice.

The center will have to be booked like this

After filling all these information, click on submit. Now you wait 24 to 36 hours. After that, you log back into the website. Now click on the Book Center. Choose a center near you here. You have to give Aadhaar examination at this center. Along with this, you have to select the date and time and submit the form. After this you will get admit card after a short time. Download and print this admit card.

