Kandhamal: The Tahasildar of Raikia in Kandhamal district has been caught by the vigilance sleuths. The vigilance officers caught the Tahasildar, Chakradhar Padhi on Thursday.

The Tahasildar has been caught red handed by officers of Vigilance, Berhampur Division while demanding and accepting illegal gratification ( bribe ) of Rs. 40,000 (Rupees Forty thousand).

The vigilance had received a complaint from Senapati Pradhan of Mandakia village of the Kandhamal district in order to release a tractor loaded with stones engaged by him in MGNREGA work.

The bribe money of Rs. 40,000 has been recovered and seized from the accused. The office and official residence of the accused at Raikia are being searched.

In this connection, a case has been registered by Berhampur Vigilance. Further reports are awaited.