SUV fire halts traffic on Odisha’s Koraput-Sunabeda National Highway

Koraput: Vehicular movement on the National Highway in Odisha’s Koraput district came to a standstill on Saturday when an SUV caught fire, temporarily paralyzing traffic.

According to reports, a Mahindra Bolero carrying four passengers was traveling on the National Highway from Koraput to Sunabeda when smoke began emanating from its engine. Within moments, the vehicle was ablaze. The quick-thinking driver promptly turned off the ignition and, along with the passengers, safely exited the SUV.

The fire rapidly engulfed the vehicle, prompting concern of a potential explosion from the fuel tank. Consequently, vehicles on both sides of the National Highway halted to prevent any untoward incident.

In a timely response, the Fire Brigade from Koraput arrived at the scene and worked diligently to douse the flames. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in this incident.

Further detailed reports are awaited.

