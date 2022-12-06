State & Inter Agency Co-ordination meeting on Left Wing Extremism held

Bhubaneswar: A State and Inter Agency Co-ordination meeting on Left Wing Extremism was held today in the Intelligence Directorate, Bhubaneswar in Odisha.

As per reports, senior Police officers of Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Intelligence Bureau, BSF and CRPF participated in the meeting.

Issues relating to the prevailing LWE situation in the inter-State boarders of Odisha and Chhattisgarh, sharing of intelligence, deployment of security forces at strategic locations, inter-State coordination and inter State anti-LWE operations were discussed in the meeting.

The progress made with regards to the decisions taken in the last meeting at Raipur, Chhattisgarh in July, 2022 and I.B. Head Quarters in August, 2022 was also discussed.

It was stressed upon that all concerned agencies will work with more synergy to combat the LWE menace in a more pro-active and effective manner.