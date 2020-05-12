Special train between Bhubaneswar-New Delhi to have 5 more coaches

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) on Tuesday announced that the special train between Bhubaneswar-New Delhi will have five more coaches.

The ECoR in a press release informed that the decision to add five more coaches in the special train is taken due to the high demand of tickets.

Four coaches of 3AC and one coach of 2AC type will be added, informed ECoR.

With the addition of five new coaches, the number of coaches in the said train now went up to 22.

This will be effective from tomorrow’s train to new Delhi from Bhubaneswar.

