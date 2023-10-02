Soumya Ranjan Patnaik resigns as ‘Sambad’ Editor and Eastern Media Limited chairman

Bhubaneswar: Senior leader Soumya Ranjan Patnaik has resigned from the post of ‘Sambad’ Editor and Chairman of Eastern Media Limited due to personal reasons.

Ms. Tanaya Patnaik, Executive Director of ‘sambad’ Group, has taken charge as the new director of ‘Sambad’

Earlier, Soumya Ranjan Patnaik was removed from the post of Vice President of Biju Janata Dal on September 12.

