SOP issued for Puri Jagannath Temple, To reopen from tomorrow

jagannath temple puri
Lord Jagannath Temple, Puri (File Photo)

Puri: The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has decided to reopen the Srimandir from tomorrow following the Covid protocols. The temple was closed since April 24 for the entry of general public in view of the second wave of Covid pandemic.

The decision came after a meeting was held on August 8 with Chhatisa Nijog members and all other members under the chairmanship of Krishan Kumar, IAS Chief Administrator, Puri.

Reportedly, on August 12 and August 13, the family members of the sevaks will be allowed for darshan. The devotees can visit the temple for darshan from 7 am to 7 pm.

The temple will be opened for entry of general public of Puri Municipality area from August 16. However, all the devotees will be allowed entry for darshan from August 23.

The temple will remain shut for darshan on weekends as a measure to contain the spread of Covid infection and for the sanitization.

Usage of masks is mandatory for the devotees both inside and outside the temple. Social distancing norms and hand sanitization protocol has to be compulsorily followed.

