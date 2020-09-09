Skill test for DL, computerised LL test to resume soon in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The skill test for driving license (DL) and computerised Learning License (LL) test to resume within two to three days. Odisha Government allowed the same recently. However, it has also mentioned that all the safety protocols are to be strictly followed during the process.

Answering to a letter from the Transport Commissioner, Odisha, KC Muduli, Under Secretary to the State government wrote that the government has allowed resumption of skill test for DL and computerized LL test.

It was also mentioned that while conducting the above activity, safety protocols such as maintaining physical distancing, use of face mask, no spitting at public place etc. are to be maintained and guidelines issued by the H & FW department for work place need to be followed.

“Tests will resume within two-three days and will be conducted abiding by all COVID19 guidelines. Only 20 candidates will be allowed to appear the tests,” informed Transport Minister Padmanav Behera.

The Transport Commissioner will provide the vital operational rules for the direction of the DL/LL test and choose the number of people to be called for the same in a day.

It is to be noted that the said test will resume after a gap of almost four months in Odisha which was suspended in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic.