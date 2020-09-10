Gobindpur: A shocking incident has come to light where a youth has allegedly committed suicide over egg curry. This strange case has been reported from Gahanasara village under Gobindpur Police limits.

The youth who has committed suicide has been identified as Dev Vyas Khadia aged around 22 years, the son of Gokul Khadia aged around 60 years was working as a daily wage labourer.

The parents of Dev Vyas regularly complained that he used to spent whatever money he used to earn and not care about them at all. This led to regular quarrels among them.

On the ill fated day, the father of the accused had bought a few eggs and wanted to make egg curry. He had finished making he curry when Dev Vyas arrived and demanded, shouted to eat the entire thing.

His father and mother later agreed but still he fought with them and drove them out of the house and locked the door after them. But next morning the youth was found hanging from the ceiling with the help of a plastic rope.

The police was alerted immediately and an unnatural death case has been registered with the Gobindpur Police. The body has been seized by the police and sent for a postmortem. Further investigation will be done as soon as possible said the SI, Thomas Kerketa.