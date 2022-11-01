Shocking! Woman murdered in the middle of a busy street in Odisha

woman murdered in odisha
Image Credit: Catch News (Representational Image)

Udala: A woman was brutally murdered in the middle of a busy street in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha on Tuesday.

The incident has been reported from Kaptipada locality of Mayurbhanj.

The deceased has been identified as Padmini Pradhan, a resident of Sanjunpal village under Kaptipada police limits.

According to reports, the woman was on her way home when some unidentified miscreants hacked her with sharp weapons and fled the spot.

In this attack, the woman sustained critical injuries. She was rescued by the locals and rushed to the nearby hospital where she was declared brought dead.

Police arrived at the spot, recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem. Investigation into the matter is underway.

