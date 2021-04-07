Bhubaneswar: As many as 791 Covid positives have been detected in Odisha the last 24 hours, informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Wednesday. The tally rose to 3,44,647.

It is noteworthy that this is the highest spike of the year. Sundargarh has recorded the highest positives at 147, closely followed by Khurda at 118.

The details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration.

New Positive Cases: 791 (In quarantine: 459 and Local contacts: 332)

DISTRICT WISE POSITIVE CASES:

1. Angul: 17

2. Balasore: 6

3. Bargarh: 48

4. Bhadrak: 10

5. Balangir: 14

6. Boudh: 2

7. Cuttack: 46

8. Deogarh: 1

9. Dhenkanal: 3

10. Ganjam: 9

11. Jagatsinghpur: 9

12. Jajpur: 16

13. Jharsuguda: 31

14. Kalahandi: 38

15. Kandhamal: 4

16. Kendrapada: 1

17. Keonjhar: 39

18. Khurda: 118

19. Koraput: 9

20. Malkangiri: 2

21. Mayurbhanj: 24

22. Nawarangpur: 23

23. Nayagarh: 7

24. Nuapada: 31

25. Puri: 43

26. Rayagada: 14

27. Sambalpur: 45

28. Sonepur: 7

29. Sundargarh: 147

30. State Pool: 27

Total: 791