Sharing of SIM Cards & OTPs with Pak intelligence: NSA Act to be invoked against mastermind

Bhubaneswar: The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha police has decided to invoke the National Security (NSA) Act against the mastermind who procured huge numbers of SIM cards and shared one-time passwords (OTP) with some criminals and anti-national elements including some Pakistani Intelligence Operatives (PIO) and ISI agents in Pakistan.

In course of investigation, the STF arrested Pathanisamant Lenka, who works as ITI Teacher and the mastermind of the case, Saroj Kumar Nayak, and Soumya Pattanaik and found out that the trio had links with the ISI agents living in Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat and West Bengal.

The STF is trying its best to know the source of purchasing huge numbers of SIM cards and since when they are in link with the PIO and ISI agents.

Police are also going through the financial transaction made to the trio, who were in touch with a female PIO agent who was arrested last year in an Official Secrets Act and Honey-Trap case in Rajasthan.

It is to be noted here that Odisha STF apprehended three accused persons from Nayagarh and Jajpur District based on the intelligence input.

The investigating team also seized various incriminating materials such as 19 mobile phones, 47 pre-activated SIM Cards, 61 ATM cards, 23 SIM covers and laptops from their possession.