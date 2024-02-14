1 killed, several passengers injured as bus overturns at Cuttack Gopalpur Chhak  

Cuttack: At least one person was injured while several passengers were injured as the bus in which they were traveling reportedly overturned at Cuttack Gopalpur Chhak on NH-16 this evening.

The private passenger bus named ‘Chandan’ bearing registration number OR 05 A J7455 reportedly overturned while going to Balasore from Bhubaneswar.

The local police with the help of the locals and passersby is carrying out the rescue operation. Meanwhile, the injured persons who were rescued were rushed to the SCB Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

While it is yet to be known under what circumstances the bus overturned, it is suspected that the bus turned turtle as the driver lost control over the wheels of the vehicle.

It is also speculated that around 50 passengers were there when the bus met with the accident and around 20 of them have been injured following the mishap.

As per the later reports, a bicyclist was crushed to death due to the bus accident.

More details awaited.

Update:

The ill fated bus again overturned while it was being lifted by the crane. Police and fire services department officers are at the spot. Efforts are being made to clear traffic. The injured passengers have been sent to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.