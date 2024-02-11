25 injured after bus overturns in Rourkela of Odisha

Rourkela: As many as 25 passengers sustained injury after a private passenger bus overturned in Rourkela of Odisha on Sunday. The injured passenegers have been admitted to Rourkela Governemnt hospital. The accident took place near Kalunga Haata chhaka.

As per reports, the private bus was on its way to Gurundia from Rourkela. The accident took place when the bus was giving side to a speeding car at Kalunga Haata Chhaka that was coming from the opposite side.

Witnessing the accident, the locals rescued the injured people and sent them to Rourkela Government Hospital for treatment.

More information awaited.