Setting example! Rape accused marries complainant inside jail in Odisha

Cuttack: In an exemplary incident, a rape accused reportedly married the complainant on the premises of Choudwar Circle Jail on Friday. Both of them tied the knot by following the COVID guidelines.

The authorities of Choudwar Circle Jail organized the wedding following the permission of the Additional Sessions Judge (POCSO Court). The family members of both the bride and groom also had given their consent for the marriage.

According to reports, Anshuman Malik, the accused and Chinmayi Sethi, the victim, married in the presence of the Senior Superintendent of Choudwar jail, jailer, the welfare officer, other jail staff, members of the Udhar Foundation, and their family members.

Later, they planted a tree with their own hands on the jail premises with an aim to commemorate their unique marriage.

Sources said that this is not the first time that such wedding was held inside the circle jail. Earlier, two such marriages were conducted by the jail authorities.