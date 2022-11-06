Seshadev Kisan: The man who fought against all odds as cattle rearer & became a scientist in Germany, now teaching 170 odd local kids

Bhubaneswar: Seshadev Kisan aka Sesha made headlines and Odisha proud by becoming a young scientist in Germany. But his journey of becoming a scientist was not as easy as it seems. He had to fight against all odds to achieve his goal.

Seshadev, who hails from Natideula village of Sambalpur district, Natideula village of Sambalpur, lost his mother to chronic illness when he was just a year old while his father died when he was 18. Even after the death of his father, he did not stop dreaming of doing something great in his life.

In order to look after his family and meet the educational expenses Seshadev had to work as a daily labourer during vacation. At a time he had to graze cattle, but did not give up his studies.

Fighting against all the personal hardship and external obstacles, Seshadev studied at the village school and then appeared the Navodaya entrance exam and qualified.

After studying from class VI to class XII at the Navodaya Vidyalaya in Sambalpur, Seshadev was selected at the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER). He was then selected to take admission at Georg-August University School of Science (GAUSS) in Germany. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had felicitated him for his achievement.

Later, after completing his research under Prof Sven Schneider, Seshadev Kisan became a scientist. Now, after his return from Germany, he has decided to do something worth important for Odisha, which is why he is currently teaching 170 odd local children and bearing all their educational expenses so that they would choose their goals and chase them with die-hard determination.