Serpentine queues in RBI Bhubaneswar to deposit Rs. 2000 notes, EOW investigates

Bhubaneswar: Long and serpentine queues in RBI Bhubaneswar to deposit Rs. 2000 notes has been experienced since almost two days now, said reliable reports on Wednesday.

Reports say that brokers are charging a commission for the exchange of Rs.2000 notes. They are demanding Rs. 200 for every two thousand rupees note deposit.

It is worth mentioning that a two-member EOW team has reached in front of the RBI Bhubaneswar to enquire from where people have got the money and other details thereof. They are also checking the Aadhar Cards of those in the queue.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had granted an extension for the exchange or deposit of Rs 2000 banknotes, originally taken out of circulation on May 19, 2023. The deadline for the withdrawal process was initially set for September 30, 2023. However, in a recent review, the RBI has decided to extend the period until October 7, 2023.

Individuals who have not yet exchanged or deposited their Rs 2000 notes still have the opportunity to do so until the new deadline.

Banks will remain open on this 5th Saturday, allowing people to visit their nearest branch for the exchange or deposit. Additionally, regional branches of the RBI are also available for this purpose.

Even those without bank accounts can partake in the exchange, with a limit of Rs 20,000 per transaction at any bank branch. After September 30, although the notes will still be considered legal tender, they will no longer be accepted for transactions and can only be exchanged with the RBI.