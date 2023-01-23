Series accident in Odisha: 4 injured, one critical

Khurda: A series of accident has taken place on National Highway No. 57 in Baghamari road, Khurda-Baghamari area near Sarua in Odisha.

This morning, a pick-up van carrying banana first hit a bike and then overturned. Later, two autos and a Tata AC collided with the overturned vehicle. A total of five people in the lane were injured.

A total of five people were injured in the accident. One of them is in critical condition. The injured have been admitted to Khurda Hospital.

Following the accident, traffic on the national highway on Khurda Baghamari road has been disrupted.

Baghmari police reached the spot and are investigating into the matter.