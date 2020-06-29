Jajpur: The district administration of Jajpur in Odisha has closed down all government offices in the district for citizens in view of the rising COVID19 cases.

The restriction has been enforced till the midnight of July 8. A decision in this regard was taken after a Tehasildar of the district tested positive for the deadly virus.

An official order of the district administration said, “No public individually or in groups shall visit the public offices throughout Jajpur district till 08.07.2020 midnight. However, the public offices will function by adopting the social distancing measures, use of masks and other COVID19 guidelines.”

The official has been admitted to a COVID Hospital and his health condition is said to be stable. The peon and driver attached to his office have been kept in isolation.

Health check up of the staff in the Tehsil office will be conducted, officials said.

Earlier in the day as many as 40 people in the district have been tested positive for COVID19. Current there are 135 active cases in Jajpur.