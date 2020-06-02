Sec 144 To Be enforced In Puri On Snana Purnima, Special Arrangements For LIVE telecast

Puri: The famous Snana Yatra of Lord Jagannath and his siblings in Odisha’s Puri is to be held on June 5. However, this time the arrangement will be different in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic.

As per reports, section 144 of CrPC shall be enforced on the day of the famous festival. Also, special arrangement will be made for private TV channels regarding telecast of the famous ritual, intimated Puri District Collector Balbant Singh.

This time the Rukminiharana Ekadasi and the Champak Dwadasi, two important events of Srimandira are to be organised inside the temple premises.

In the meanwhile a review meeting was held in the holy city to discuss things related to LIVE telecast of Snana Purnima. Accordingly, it has been decided that the I & PR Department of Government of Odisha will handle the LIVE telecast matter.

I& PR Director Sanjay Singh, Srimandira chief administrator Dr. Krishan Kumar, District Collector Balbant Singh and SP Umashankar Das visited the venue to take stock of the arrangement.