Snana Purnima

Sec 144 To Be enforced In Puri On Snana Purnima, Special Arrangements For LIVE telecast

By KalingaTV Bureau

Puri: The famous Snana Yatra of Lord Jagannath and his siblings in Odisha’s Puri is to be held on June 5. However, this time the arrangement will be different in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic.

As per reports, section 144 of CrPC  shall be enforced on the day of the famous festival. Also, special arrangement will be made for private TV channels regarding telecast of the famous ritual, intimated Puri District Collector Balbant Singh.

This time the Rukminiharana Ekadasi and the Champak Dwadasi, two important events of Srimandira are to be organised inside the temple premises.

In the meanwhile a review meeting was held in the holy city to discuss things related to  LIVE telecast of Snana Purnima. Accordingly, it has been decided that the I & PR Department of Government of Odisha will handle the LIVE telecast matter.

I& PR Director Sanjay Singh, Srimandira chief administrator Dr. Krishan Kumar, District Collector Balbant Singh and SP Umashankar Das visited the venue to take stock of the arrangement.

 

 

You might also like
Nation

Cyclone Nisarga updates: Deep depression to intensify into cyclonic storm, to make…

State

Lady cop rescues accident victim old man in Odisha’s Malkangiri

State

80 more COVID-19 patients recovered in Odisha; Recovery tally rises to 1325

State

Odisha Cop, Two Others Arrested For Attempting To Kidnap Woman In Bhubaneswar

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.