Screening For Coronavirus Starts At Bhubaneswar Airport

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Screening facility for the much talked about and dangerous Coronavirus has started at the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar since yesterday.

This has started as a precautionary measure to the spread of the virus which has threatened to take epidemic form.

A group of doctors have been appointed at the Airport to scan people.

People with cold and flu like symptoms are being sent for further tests.

Doctors from Capital Hospital have also been included in the team.

