Schools in Odisha to be closed from 1 PM for Hockey World Cup inaugural ceremony tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: All schools across Odisha will remain closed from 1 PM for the Hockey World Cup inaugural ceremony tomorrow.

A notification issued by the Information and Public Relations Department of the State government said that the inauguration ceremony of the Odisha-Hockey Men’s World Cup-2023 will be held at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack tomorrow.

The State government has decided to keep all schools closed from 1 PM onwards with the aim to facilitate the Students to watch the Hockey World Cup inaugural ceremony during which the art, culture and tradition of Odisha will be showcased by the local artistes.

Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Disha Patani, BLACK SWAN, the famous K-Pop band featuring Odisha’s Shreya Lenka, music composer Pritam, who has composed the hockey World Cup 2023 theme song, singers such as Benny Dayal, Neeti Mohan, Lisa Mishra, Amit Mishra, Antara Mitra, Sreerama Chandra, Nakash Aziz and Shalmali Kholgade, also Namita Meleka from Odisha, will also enthrall the audience.

In a related development, all banks and banking institutions coming under the jurisdiction of the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) will also remain shut after 1.30 PM in view of the opening ceremony.