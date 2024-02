Bhubaneswar: Saraswati puja 2024 was organized successfully with much pomp and show on Wednesday. While the atmosphere was filled with aroma of incense stick the students enjoyed the puja.

KIIT and KISS Founder Dr Achyuta Samanta attended the puja. He took part in the pushpanjali and offered flowers to the Goddess. Small children present there also offered flowers. Dr Samanta, on this occasion taught the KIIT students with some noble advise.

Saraswati puja took place today both in KISS and KIIT.