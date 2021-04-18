Sanitization Underway In Jagannath Temple, Closed For Darshan

By WCE 2
jagannath temple puri
Lord Jagannath Temple, Puri (File Photo)

Puri: The famous Jagannath Temple (Sri Mandir) of Puri in Odisha shall remain closed for darshan today. This step has been taken for sanitization of the temple premises.

Since the number of Covid cases is increasing with each passing day, all the Covid SOPs are being strictly followed in the temple.

It had been recently decided that Lord Jagannath Temple shall remain closed every Saturday and Sunday. The restriction will come into force from April 24

A discussion in this regard was held at the Chhatisa Nijog meeting on Friday. Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Chief Administrator Krishan Kumar presided over the meeting the presence of Collector Samarth Verma, SP Kanwar Vishal Singh, Nijog members and ASI Superintendent.

It is noteworthy that, people from outside the state will have to mandatorily produce negative RT-PCR report and must have taken both the doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The devotees will be allowed to have a darshan of the deities from the outside wooden partition  in the temple premises. The 12th-century shrine reopened in December last year, after remaining closed for devotees since March 20, 2020

