Sail Recruitment 2021: Online Application For Several Vacant Posts Begins, Apply Soon

The Steel Authority of India (SAIL), Durgapur has issued a notification for the recruitment of the posts of Medical Officer and Medical Specialist.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the department.

Complete details related to the online application have been given on the official website of the SAIL.

Candidates are advised to read the notification (link given below) before the application so that there is no mistake in filling the form because any cell from SAIL. Besides, the wrong filled form of the candidate will not be accepted.

Vacancy details

Important Date:

Commencement of online form fill-up to begin from December 8, 2020

The last date of application is January 9, 2021

Name and Number of Posts:

Medical Officer – GDMO – 25 posts

Medical Officer – 16 posts

Eligibility Criteria:

Applicant must have MBBS degree from any recognized institute to apply. Apart from this, the candidate should have work experience in the medical field. Candidates can get more information by visiting the official website of the department.

Age Limit:

To apply for the post of Medical Officer GDMO, the age of the candidates should be 34 years. At the same time, for recruitment to the posts of Medical Officer, the age of the candidates should be 41 years. Candidates can check more information related to the age limit.

How to apply:

Candidates wishing to apply can download the form by visiting SAIL’s official website.

