Ruins of medieval era temple found in Jajpur of Odisha

Jajpur: The archaeological remains of a medieval era temple have been discovered in Jajpur district of Odisha recently said reliable reports.

The discovery has been done by the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), Odisha chapter.

The ruins of the medieval era temple is in close vicinity of a railway station in Jajpur. The temple ruins have been found spread across an area of four acres.

Huge stone blocks, carved panels, and few religious sculptures are found scattered all around the site. The carvings depict of wars, processions, palanquins and elephants.