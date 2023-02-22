Ruckus in Odisha Assembly, house adjourned till 11:30

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Assembly has been adjourned till 11:30 am due to a huge ruckus reacted in the house by the opposition on Wednesday.

BJD raised the issue of Central Government showing a step motherly attitude towards Odisha. Whereas the opposition BJP and Congress raised the issue of the death of Naba Das.

The budget session of the Odisha Legislative Assembly will begin from today i.e. on February 21. The session will be held till April 6.

Yesterday, the House speaker Bikram Keshari Arukha held an all-party meeting to ensure the smooth conduct of the session.

Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal stated in the letter issued by the Parliamentary Affairs, “In exercise of the powers conferred on me by Clause (1) of Article 174 of the Constitution of India, I hereby summon the Twelfth Session of the Sixteenth Odisha Legislative Assembly to meet at 11.00 A.M. on February 21, 2023 in the Assembly Building at Bhubaneswar.”

Governor Ganeshi Lal will address the house on the opening day of the session. Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari will present the state budget for the financial year 2023-24 in the house on February 24, 2023.

The session will commence in two phases. The first phase will be held from February 21 to March 1st and the second from March 10th till April 6th.

The presentation of the Budget for the Year 2023 shall take place on February 24. The General Discussion on Budget shall be on February 27, 28, March 1. while the presentation of reports of the Standing Committees shall be on March 9, 10, 11, 12. March 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 20-24, 27-29 shall be the days for the demands for grants.

The appropriation of Bill on Budget for the Year 2023-24 shall take place on March 31. The private members’ Business (Bills and Resolutions) shall be done on April 4, 6.

The opposition plans to raise the issues of law and order, agriculture and farmers and unemployment in the state during the session. On the other hand, the ruling party is also ready to deal with the opposition.