Rs.14 lakh looted from man in Bhubaneswar through cyber fraud

Bhubaneswar: Incidents of cyber fraud are on the rise with each passing day, a loot from man in Bhubaneswar has been reported on Tuesday.

The unique loot from man in Bhubaneswar took place with the first step of a friend request on Facebook from a fake profile of a girl.

The girl then asked for the Whatsapp number of the man in Bhubaneswar and placed a nude call to him. The woman then screen recorded the entire call and blackmailed the man.

The woman then asked for money or threatened to make the entire call viral and share the video on all social media platforms. Later a man identified as Ram Pandey from Delhi called and said that he is an IPS and that a complaint has been filed in this matter.

Ram Pandey further added that in order to close the case he demanded money. The loot from man in Bhubaneswar amounted to as much as Rs.14 lakh.

Later the man in Bhubaneswar understood that he had been a victim of cyber fraud and filed a complaint with the Cyber police in Bhubaneswar.