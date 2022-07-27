RPF SI rescues woman, infant from train tracks in Odisha’s Cuttack

Cuttack: A RPF SI rescued a woman and her infant child from getting killed on the railway tracks in Cuttack of Odisha on Wednesday. If it had been too late, the mother and child would have been crushed by the train’s wheels.

This incident happened last night. A woman from Marsalbagh decided to lay down her life over a family dispute. So she went over to the train track and sat down while holding her newborn baby. Meanwhile, SI Roji Mahananda and ASI Smriti Ranjan Sahu noticed her. They rushed over and saved the woman’s life. After counselling, Cuttack RPF returned the woman to her family.