Reprint Aadhaar PVC card online for Rs 50; Check details here

Nowadays we use Aadhaar card as one of the very important documents. Therefore, we have to carry it along with this always. Although the government has provided many options to carry it, but now you can also carry the Aadhaar card in your wallet or purse like a debit card. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the government organization that manages Aadhaar, has now started the facility of making Aadhaar reprints on PVC cards.

What is PVC card?

PVC cards are called polyvinyl chloride cards. It is a card made of plastic. Aadhaar details are printed on this card. You can carry it in your purse or wallet as a valid basis.

Charges Rs 50

The UIDAI has fixed a fee of Rs 50 (this includes GST and speed post charge) to get Aadhaar reprint on the PVC card. You can apply for this card online.

How to apply online

If you want to reprint your Aadhaar on PVC card, then you have to apply online on the official website of UIDAI.

First of all visit the official website https://resident.uidai.gov.in/ Keep the cursor on the My Aadhaar section here. Click on the Order Aadhaar PVC Card present in the open section below. As soon as you do this, you will be on the next page. Here you have to login. For this, enter any of the 12 digit Aadhaar number / 16 digit virtual ID / 28 digit EID. Below this, enter the security code or captcha you see in the picture and click Send OTP. After doing this, you will get OTP on the registered mobile number. Then below you enter this OTP and submit it. As soon as you do this, you will have a preview of the PVC card in front of you. Then you have to click on the payment option below. After doing this, you will be redirected to the payment page and you have to pay the fee. Once the successful payment is made, the message goes to your registered mobile and then this PVC card reaches your address.