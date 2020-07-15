Bhubaneswar: In view of the rapid spread of Covid 19 in the state the Government of Odisha has decided to recruit health workers for the various Covid care homes in each Panchayat of the state.

The government has decided to recruit 7000 people for the 6798 Gram Panchayats across the state.

The engagement will be temporary for the time period of three (3) months. The remuneration will be on daily wage basis. The recruitment shall be done by the CDM and PHO on walk-in basis.

A detailed advertisement in this regard shall be published in the leading regional newspapers in Odisha.