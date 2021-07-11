Recovery in Odisha: Another 2824 patients recovered from COVID-19
Bhubaneswar: The Health & Family Welfare Department of the State Government on Sunday informed that another 2824 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in the last 24 hours.
According to the data shared by the department on its Twitter handle, the total Covid recovery cases of the State rose to 912463with the recovery of 2824 patients.
Here are the district-wise recovery cases:
- 398 from Cuttack
- 396 from Khurda
- 245 from Balasore
- 202 from Mayurbhanj
- 190 from Jajapur
- 154 from Kendrapara
- 144 from Jagatsinghpur
- 141 from Bhadrak
- 126 from Puri
- 106 from Nayagarh
- 101 from Keonjhar
- 82 from Dhenkanal
- 69 from Malkangiri
- 61 from Sundargarh
- 58 from Koraput
- 52 from Anugul
- 45 from Rayagada
- 24 from Kalahandi
- 23 from Kandhamal
- 22 from Sambalpur
- 20 from Ganjam
- 19 from Nabarangpur
- 18 from Bargarh
- 13 from Sonepur
- 11 from Gajapati
- 9 from Boudh
- 9 from Nuapada
- 6 from Bolangir
- 6 from Jharsuguda
- 5 from Deogarh
- 69 from State Pool