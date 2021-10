Rainfall Expected In Various Districts Of Odisha, See Details

Bhubaneswar: Several districts of Odisha are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall in the next 24 hours, informed the Regional MeT Centre situated here in Bhubaneswar.

The recent bulletin read as below: light to moderate rain coupled with thundershower is likely to affect some parts of the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati and Ganjam.

People are advised to keep a watch on the weather and accordingly move to safer places to protect from lightning strike, it said.