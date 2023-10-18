Raghubar Das appointed as new Governor of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Former Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das has been appointed as the new Governor of Odisha. This was informed by the Rashtrapati Bhavan in a statement today.

According to reports, President of India Droupadi Murmu appointed Raghubar Das as the Governor of Odisha. She also appointed Indra Sena Reddy Nallu as the next Governor of Tripura.

Raghubar Das’ appointment as the next Governor of Odisha will come into effect from the date he assumes the office. He will succeed Prof. Ganeshi Lal, whose tenure got over on May 28, 2023.

Raghubar Das was the chief minister of Jharkhand from 2014 to 2019. Currently, he is one of the national vice presidents of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).