Python swallows dog, rescued in Odisha’s Keonjhar dist, watch

Anandapur: A huge python swallowed a dog and then became immovable for long time in Keonjhar district of Odisha on Wednesday. Later, it was rescued by the Forest department. The incident took place in the forest near the Bhaluhudi temple in Kumada village under Kolimati Panchayat in Anandpur area.

As per reports, a few people were passing through the forest near the Bhaluhudi temple on Wednesday when they first saw the python. It was lying like a log of wood according to the witnesses. Initially, the people who saw the snake ran from their after getting frightenend. However, soon they could know that the snake was not in a position to move.

After knowing about this, they went a little bit closer to the reptile and observed that it has swallowed something big. Within no time they came to know that the python had swallowed a dog.

The locals then informed the Forest Department about the snake. The officials of the Forest Department reached the spot and rescued the snake after much effort. They took away the snake from there and reportedly released it into a lonely place far from human habitat in the core area of the Atei Forest.

Following the incident, the locals are scared. People are discussing, it could have also swallowed any human in place of the dog. People in this area depend on the forest as they collect forest products and sell it in the local market.