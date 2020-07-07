Puri: Srimandira servitors allege missing of stones from Ratnasinhasana

Puri: The servitors of Jagannath Temple in Puri of Odisha have alleged that one and a half stones are missing from the Ratna Singhasana, the seat of the deities in the Garbha Gruha (sanctum sanctorum). Senior Sevayat Ipsit Pratihari has demanded a thorough probe into the matter.

The Sevayat complained that he found one and a half stones were removed from the Ratna Simhasan during his duty on Monday. He said that one and a half lotus petals made of some other elements have been replaced at the place where there were original stones.

The servitor appealed the state government to conduct a thorough probe into the matter about the ASI members who were in charge of the repair of the sanctum sanctorum of the temple during Rath Yatra 2020 when the deities had visited to Gundicha temple.

It is to be noted that like every year, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) had taken up the repair and reconstruction works of Srimandira during Rath Yatra. The three deities had returned to the temple after Niladri Bije on July 4.