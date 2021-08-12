Puri Srimandir reopens amid Covid-19 protocols

Puri: The Lord Jagannath temple in Puri reopened today after four months due to second wave of Covid-19 pandemic. It was closed for the devotees since April 24 for the entry of general public.

Reportedly for two days now, August 12 and August 13, entry will be allowed for the sevayats of Srimandir and their families. Thereafter, temple will be opened for entry of general public of Puri Municipality area from August 16. However, all the devotees will be allowed entry for darshan from August 23.

The devotees outside from Puri can visit the temple for darshan from 7 am to 7 pm, added reports. Covid-19 negative report or final vaccination certificate is mandatory for the residents from outside Puri while the residents of Puri can provide any valid certificate for the entry.

The sevayats and their families visited the temple today after doors were open at 5.50 am. They entered into the temple for darshan by showing their identity cards. No restrictions have been made the families of sevayats.

The residents of Puri will visit in three phases. For one ward a time period of three and half hours have been allotted.

The temple will remain shut for darshan on weekends as a measure to contain the spread of Covid infection and for the sanitization.

Usage of masks is mandatory for the devotees both inside and outside the temple. Social distancing norms and hand sanitization protocol has to be compulsorily followed.