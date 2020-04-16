Puri: Puri received the 7th phase of Ratha yatra wood today. These logs will be used for making the Rath or chariot of Lord Jagannath. 1 Asana and 19 Dhaunra logs have been received in this phase.

The wood/ logs were collected from Ghumsar forest division in Bhanjanagar area of Ganjam District. A total of 244 logs have reached Puri for the car festival till now.

Puri, Rath Yatra falls on the 23rd of June this year and will continue till 4th of July. Due to the outbreak of Covid-19 in the country, there is a lot of uncertainty over celebration of Rath Yatra this year.

The Rath Yatra in Puri attracts lakhs of devotees from all over India and abroad. The crowd management becomes very difficult.

The spread of coronavirus through crowding cannot be neglected by the Odisha state government. The Government as well as the administration of the Puri Sri Mandir is yet to give any final verdict on this matter.